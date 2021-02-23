Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $38.27 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $38,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.64. 41,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.66. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.