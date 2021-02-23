Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $43.11 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,054 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $43,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 144,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 457,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,287,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $217.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

