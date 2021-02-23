Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $59,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.33. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $148.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

