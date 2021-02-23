Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,964 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $119,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $17.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $697.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,738,014. The firm has a market cap of $669.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,257.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $827.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

