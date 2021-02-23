Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,045 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $20,657,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,734 shares of company stock worth $2,217,592. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.