Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 177,385 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $34,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,200 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,287 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,045 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.14. 299,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,958,490. The company has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.