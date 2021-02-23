Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 121,358 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 9,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.30. The stock had a trading volume of 74,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,442. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.10. The company has a market capitalization of $311.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

