Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,767 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $69,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

PFE stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.76. 615,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,504,273. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $187.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

