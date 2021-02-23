Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 105,483 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 105,483 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of General Motors worth $53,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 9,934.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,667,000 after buying an additional 9,745,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Motors by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,331 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in General Motors by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $76,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,863 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in General Motors by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,761,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 378,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,557,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $965,702.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,847.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

