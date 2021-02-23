Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,291 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,003. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.12 and its 200-day moving average is $139.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

