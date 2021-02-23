Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,279 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $48,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,061,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,291,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.08. 65,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.