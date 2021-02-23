Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 286,258 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.1% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Intel worth $157,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $60.58. 1,098,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,641,777. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.