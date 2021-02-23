Origin Sport (ORS) Achieves Market Cap of $900,274.36

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $900,274.36 and $1.12 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00139850 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

