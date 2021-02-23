Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.48

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.48 and traded as high as $10.00. Orion Energy Systems shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 364,272 shares traded.

OESX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

The company has a market cap of $294.37 million, a P/E ratio of 239.31 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

