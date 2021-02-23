Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Up 5.1%

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.25. 554,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 361,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,297 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 956,341 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,302,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,735,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,735,000 after acquiring an additional 544,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 386,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

