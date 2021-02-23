Orion Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119.46 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $249.87 million and $119.46 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 110.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for about $12.17 or 0.00024149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.41 or 0.00488915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00070344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 99.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00082054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.37 or 0.00500728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00073893 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,530,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

