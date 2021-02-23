Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Hits $0.0224 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $803,212.05 and approximately $22,798.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.18 or 0.00484590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00069561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00082076 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 93.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.00508691 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00074022 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.