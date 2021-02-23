Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.00 and last traded at $131.00. Approximately 274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Orpea from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.26 and its 200-day moving average is $125.72.

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, laundry and room cleaning, and various daily entertainment and therapeutic workshop services.

