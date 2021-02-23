Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.79

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.79 and traded as high as $18.91. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 66,793 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $210.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.35. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. purchased 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,321.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,596 shares of company stock valued at $151,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,263 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 35.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

