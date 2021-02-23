Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Up 5.5%

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.66 and last traded at $47.47. 135,056 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 91,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

The firm has a market cap of $917.78 million, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

