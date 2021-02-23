O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Stock Price Down 4.6%

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.86 and last traded at $59.91. 349,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 240,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 527,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.