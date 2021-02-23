Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Shares Up 6.1%

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.75 and last traded at $109.62. 5,657,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 543% from the average session volume of 879,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

