Oshkosh Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,440 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,564% compared to the average daily volume of 387 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OSK traded up $5.90 on Tuesday, hitting $109.18. 113,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,704. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

