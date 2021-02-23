Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.90. 217,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 76,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Osino Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

