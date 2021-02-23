Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 293,479 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 281,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

About Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

