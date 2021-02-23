Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) Trading Down 8.9%

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)’s share price was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 7,979,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 1,710,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Ramius Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 492,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,207,000. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily in Software-as-a-Service model. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

