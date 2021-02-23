OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) Shares Down 0.8%

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.93. 870 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAGY)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

