OST (OST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, OST has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.39 or 0.00728024 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00032250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00037579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00058362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003448 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.