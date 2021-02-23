Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Trading Down 10.2%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares traded down 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $2.12. 3,595,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 7,530,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $367.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff Evanson sold 56,973 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $145,281.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,734.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,823,045. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.