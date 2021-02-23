Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.50

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 21288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Several brokerages have commented on OVCHY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.