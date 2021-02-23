Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.50

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.50 and last traded at C$29.27, with a volume of 506238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.07.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -1.77%.

About Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.