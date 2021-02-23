Oxen (LOKI) Price Down 27.3% This Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001679 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $42.98 million and approximately $55,764.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,364.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,558.73 or 0.03222917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.91 or 0.00361655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $509.78 or 0.01054046 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.88 or 0.00450497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.46 or 0.00385535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00256383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00023166 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 52,928,262 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

Oxen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

