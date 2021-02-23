Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.31

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.31 and last traded at $76.96, with a volume of 1542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 4,954,006 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 84,042 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 83,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 56,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.