Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.45

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

