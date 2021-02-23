Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Trading Down 6.2%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.50 and last traded at $62.30. 1,528,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,352,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Ozon in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

