P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Shares Down 0.2%

P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 4,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 27,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

P10 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

P10 Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, operates as an alternative asset management investment company in the United States. It offers private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc in December 2017.

