PAC Global (PAC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $173,642.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. PAC Global has a total market cap of $24.43 million and approximately $173,642.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAC Global

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,113,946,920 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

