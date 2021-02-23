PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after acquiring an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after acquiring an additional 182,352 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,519,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $92.39. 23,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $88.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

