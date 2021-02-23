Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.99. Approximately 171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.99% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

