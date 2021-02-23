Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,656 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.47% of Pacira BioSciences worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.47. 4,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,412. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

