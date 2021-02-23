PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.05

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPGPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. PageGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

