Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 2.16% of Palomar worth $49,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Palomar by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 185,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 40,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Palomar by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 116.46 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $165,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $40,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

