Pamp Network (PAMP) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 42.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. Pamp Network has a market cap of $2,916.84 and $57,053.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.36 or 0.00778482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00031332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00039917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00058920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.76 or 0.04642366 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Pamp Network Token Profile

Pamp Network is a token. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pamp Network Token Trading

Pamp Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

