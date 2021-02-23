PancakeSwap Market Cap Tops $1.42 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 67.6% against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $475.28 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $11.90 or 0.00024750 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.01 or 0.00455358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00078163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 149.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00054733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.00 or 0.00486512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00071874 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 194,795,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,540,754 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.