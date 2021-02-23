Parachute One Day Volume Reaches $111,064.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $111,064.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 46.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00048742 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003567 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000108 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,977,455 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

