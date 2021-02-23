ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Tops $8.13 on Top Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 282.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 1,139.7% higher against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $277.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $8.13 or 0.00016999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.49 or 0.00364855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

