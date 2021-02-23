Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.41 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $11.41 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can now be bought for $8.85 or 0.00018734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.16 or 0.00455326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00069042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00078625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00054081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.79 or 0.00479924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00073023 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

