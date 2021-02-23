Parisi Gray Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 777,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,404,000 after purchasing an additional 52,820 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,883,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.53. 27,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,072. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average is $184.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

