Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 263,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 422,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,207,000 after buying an additional 90,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 80,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 88,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,958,490. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

