Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report $134.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.10 million to $177.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $810.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $869.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $844.10 million to $916.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after buying an additional 3,033,324 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after buying an additional 2,387,994 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $39,335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,211,000 after buying an additional 1,590,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,880,000 after buying an additional 1,544,233 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.25.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.